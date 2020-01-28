Are red carpets a chance for you to make a social statement?

It’s more that I just want to make people smile. It sounds so naff. And it’s me massively showing off and hoping that I get into the papers. But I also think why are we so serious about these things? Let’s make this fun and go mad.

When you were growing up who did you see on screen that was a mirror to you?

I liked Lisa Kudrow, Catherine Tate, but my biggest one was Caroline Aherne from The Royle Family. I adored her. I remember she was at an awards ceremony and got really drunk then had to go all the way to Australia and go into hiding and I just thought, I totally get that. She was such a talent. The Royle Family was one of those programmes Charlie and I would bond with our parents over. On paper it shouldn’t have worked: we’re going to film a family watching TV.

But it was so funny and observant but so heartfelt too. It’s similar to The Office and Fleabag. Good comedy has to have heart; it has to make you cry too.

You recently posted on Instagram that you’ve got a massive tax bill due. People probably imagine that because you’re on TV you’re rich, but that’s not necessarily true.

At the beginning it did feel like I was rolling in lots of money because I was spending it all and not putting any money away for my tax. My husband [Will Weston] was like, “Daisy where’s all the fucking money for the tax?” I said, “What tax? Does it not come off my money when it comes into my account?” I basically spent 20 grand on Yankee candles, Nando’s and Ocado.

When you get your Ocado do you get it in the carrier bags or the boxes?

I have to get it in the carrier bags because I hate that pressure of having to unpack in front of the Ocado man and them inspecting your kitchen.

Have you got better with money as your career’s progressed?

I’m so bad with money, I had to hand all my cards over to my husband. It doesn’t comprehend in my brain. We’re catching up on the tax but the student loan’s bloody coming out now. If I didn’t have him I would be absolutely fucked.