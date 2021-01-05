Why Daisy May Cooper’s question for Boris Johnson is going viral

Lockdown three is happening. Yes, we knew it was coming and we understand it has to be done to help the NHS. But it’s still totally OK to also feel frustrated, angry, sad and anxious over the news. And many, many people will have a lot of questions they want the government to answer – including This Country star Daisy May Cooper.

The comedian and actor has been a bit of a legend on Instagram and TikTok throughout the pandemic, reminding us to find lightness through laughter in dark times. And her latest video – a response to “tier five” – is no exception.