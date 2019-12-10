Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley talks crystal healing, spirituality and The Last Jedi

Also, I didn’t ask! Go and put that on social media where I can’t read it. But people are weird with social media, too. Why do we all have to have such a loud opinion about something? Why can’t we just watch a film and then go to a cafe to talk about it, rather than immediately spewing things online.

You travel a lot. What do you read or listen to on the road?

I just read two Elizabeth Gilbert books, Eat, Pray, Love and The Signature Of All Things. And I want to read City Of Girls – apparently, she wrote it when she was going through this crazy trauma, and I feel like if she wrote it through such grief, then I’m reading it. And Russell Brand’s podcast [Under The Skin] is pretty good. The episode with Karamo Brown is great, he was talking about the law of abundance and I was like, preach! He articulates things that I’ve thought but haven’t expressed, and I think, ‘Oh, that’s how you talk about it!’

Are you spiritual then?

I am quite spiritual, I believe in the universe. I think things happen for a reason, for the most part. For example, after we finished The Last Jedi, I was like, oh my god I don’t have a job to go to, so I went on holiday with some pals, forgot about it, had a great time, and then I got the call for Murder On The Orient Express. But if I’d have panicked and jumped into work, it wouldn’t have happened that way. Still, sometimes I worry I’m so blessed that I’m going to be shat on by something.