Dame Diana Rigg: Game of Thrones stars lead tributes to the real Olenna Tyrell
- Hollie Richardson
Dame Diana Rigg’s former Game of Thrones colleagues have led tributes to the beloved actor, following her death this week.
Dame Diana Rigg sadly died on Thursday 10 September, following a cancer diagnosis in March.
The beloved actor, whose career spanned over 60 years, is best known for iconic roles in The Avengers, Game of Thrones and James Bond. In fact, her Bond character, Tracy di Vicenzo, was the only woman to marry 007.
Rigg also enjoyed an incredible stage career, after joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1959.
“She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession,” her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, said in a statement.
With such a great legacy, her many former colleagues and friends in the industry have shared kind and celebratory words. Leading the tributes were Game of Throne actors, who of course starred alongside Rigg’s inimitable character Olenna Tyrell.
Olenna was the sharp-minded (and equally sharp-tongued) matriarch of the powerful House Tyrell. The fan favourite delivered one of the series’ most memorable bombshells, confessing to murdering Joffrey Baratheon years after committiing it. “Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me,” she famously told Jamie Lannister in the last season, moments before her own death.
The official Game of Thrones Twitter account wrote: “Be a dragon. The realm will always remember Diana Rigg.”
Nikolaj CosterWaldau, who played Jamie, shared a photo, captioning it: “Dame Diana Rigg. She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honour to work with. May her soul rest in peace.”
Samwell Tarly actor John Bradley tweeted: “Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg.”
Away from the GOT cast, Mia Farrow said: “Oh no! She was magnificent!! Gratitude to the great Diana Rigg for so many fearless, fascinating performances. But we wanted more.”
And Vanessa Redgrave told the BBC she was a “wonderful, wonderful actress”.
That seems like the a perfectly accurate note to end on.
