Dame Diana Rigg sadly died on Thursday 10 September, following a cancer diagnosis in March.

The beloved actor, whose career spanned over 60 years, is best known for iconic roles in The Avengers, Game of Thrones and James Bond. In fact, her Bond character, Tracy di Vicenzo, was the only woman to marry 007.

Rigg also enjoyed an incredible stage career, after joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1959.

“She spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession,” her daughter, actress Rachael Stirling, said in a statement.