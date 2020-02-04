“The one piece of advice from my mum that changed how I date forever”

We should never comment on someone else’s body without invitation – that’s what I learned from my mother’s throwaway comment all those years ago.

It’s pretty clear what she would say about the study that found 40% of men have asked their partners to shave their pubic hair. Making these types of demands about a partner’s appearance goes both ways, I should add – 23% of women have made the same request. The survey, run by Cosmopolitan, also found that 30% of men said the style of their partner’s pubic hair might make them reconsider whether or not to date them.

Well, if someone told me to shave my pubic hair it would certainly put me off dating them.

If someone tries to push you into changing your body then it’s not a slight on you, but on them. I think what my mother would have said, had we had that kind of relationship, is that the good people you date will care more about your brain, and also, if they let a stray hair get in the way of fucking you, you should go and find someone who has their priorities in order. Judgement and squeamishness is the absolute opposite of hot.

I know I am fortunate to have been furnished with this kind of resilience from a young age, because women are so often unhappy with the way they look. Only 63% of women aged 18-34, and 57% of women aged 35-49, are satisfied with their appearance, the 2014 British Social Attitudes study concluded. When the 2016 Dove Global Beauty and Confidence report surveyed over 10,000 women from 13 countries, British women had one of the lowest body confidence scores in the world, with a whopping 80% saying they’re unhappy with the way they look. And when you feel like this, it’s hard to stand firm if someone tells you they would like you a little better if you changed something about your appearance.