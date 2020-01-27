How David Schwimmer proved himself the ultimate antidote to Laurence Fox

The Friends actor is currently promoting his new project, Sky TV’s comedy series Intelligence – and has fielded a number of questions about the show, his social activism, and about the lack of racial diversity in Friends during the press tour.

Schwimmer’s reaction to this line of questioning, however, couldn’t be any more different to Fox’s.

“Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends,” he told The Guardian.

“I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have [my character] Ross date women of colour. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.”

Schwimmer added: “I’m very aware of my own privilege as a heterosexual white male whose parents were able to pay for a private education for me. I’ve always felt a sense of responsibility to give back and to call things out if I see an abuse of power.”