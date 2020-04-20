Davina McCall is one of the UK’s most loved TV personalities. She first flexed her presenting muscles on MTV Europe back in 1992 and, since then, she has appeared almost constantly on our screens, working on shows such as Big Brother, This Morning, The Jump, Long Lost Family, Celebrity Bake Off, The Nightly Show, and The Masked Singer.

However, despite her hugely successful career and positively infectious enthusiasm for life, McCall has – like so many of us – experienced tragedies and difficulties behind closed doors. She has spoken honestly about her fraught relationship with her late mother and how it led her to seek solace in drugs: in fact, she recently opened up about overcoming a long-term heroin addiction when she was younger. And she has said, on numerous occasions, that talking has helped her deal with her ghosts more than anything else.