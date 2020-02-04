Davina McCall explains how life is changing for women over 50

McCall, however, is firmly of the belief that sexist ageism is on the out.

Speaking to Woman & Home, she explained: “Women in their 50s are being given a very different type of respect. We were cast aside before, but so many friends of mine have started businesses, and I’m looking at doing that myself next year.

“You’re at the beginning of something, rather than at the end of it.”

Indeed, as McCall previously told Stylist: “In the previous generation, at the age of 50 they thought, this is the age where this happens, or that happens, and I’m not going to be able to wear a bikini after 55. Rubbish! That’s all gone out of the window.”

She added: “It feels quite nice. I think we’re the first generation who are doing whatever we want, whenever we want, so that’s exciting. And we may have a few more wrinkles now, but with that comes a sense of wellbeing and life experience…

“I feel much more confident and that I can literally talk to anybody. I feel like I’ve got nothing left to prove and I’m alright in my own skin.”