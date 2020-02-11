And Butler wrote: “@BBCNews @BBCPolitics I love my sister @MarshadeCordova but we are two different people. Marsha is amazing and deserves to be called by her own name. Diversity in the workplace matters it also helps to avoid making simple mistakes like this.”

In coverage of the news story, a newspaper then used a photograph of MP for Streatham and shadow immigration minister, Bell Ribeiro-Addy – who had nothing to do with the events.

All three women appeared on The Victoria Derbyshire Show on Monday 10 February to explain why these mistakes were unacceptable.