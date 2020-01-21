The Broadchurch-style drama unfolds through the eyes of family friend Jess, played by Jumbo, who, like Kate, finds herself under Tom’s coercive control. It’s Jumbo’s first British part since ITV’s Vera in 2016. She, her husband Sean, one-year old baby Maximillian and miniature poodle Henry, split their time between New York and London. And after being awarded an OBE for her services to drama last June, she’s back home this summer to take on her biggest role to date: Hamlet at the Young Vic, a part she pitched herself for. Because if Cush Jumbo can see it…

What attracted you to Deadwater Fell?

It was a page-turner. And the exploration of friendship between two women [Jess and Kate] was interesting. About how adult friends can seem close but are they really?

One theme is coercive control. What did you learn about that?

With what happens between Tom and Jess, we begin to see that he’s done it before and become an expert. It’s scary to see how putting yourself in a situation with someone you trust can mean your defences are down and they can abuse that.

Did you always want to act?

I loved old musicals and movies. I wanted to live in the 1930s. At 12, I saw a piece about The Brit School on Blue Peter and that it was free. I was a poor kid, so paying for drama school wasn’t an option. After The Brit School, I went to drama school, got an agent, started working. That sounds straightforward but there were waitressing jobs, no money, so I considered giving up. When you’re 23, working a 13-hour day and learning lines for a Shakespeare audition, that’s exhausting.