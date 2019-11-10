Deborah Frances-White has had a stellar few years. The comedian’s podcast, The Guilty Feminist, was turned into a bestselling book in 2018, and her screenwriting debut, Say My Name, sold out the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year. She was also the host of Stylist’s very own Remarkable Women Awards, and has presented a TEDx talk on confidence. After all that, she’s set to head off on a world tour in 2020.

Before she goes, however, we were lucky enough to have her speak at Stylist Live LUXE, where she discussed how to tackle our fear of failure.