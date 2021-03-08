Deborah Frances-White takes over Stylist on IWD with Choose Love – here’s why

When I visited the Gekko Kids school near the Moria camp in Greece, I was astounded at the focus of the tweenagers and teenagers desperate to learn Greek, English, science, maths and IT. They had the focus of uni students during finals week. It didn’t feel right. Where were the hijinks? They have no time. They don’t know when opportunity might be snatched away. Many of them are unaccompanied minors: education is survival. While I was there some students approached a teacher and said “We want to be put in the higher level English conversation group.” “Okay, but you’ll have to take a test,” she said. “We’ll take it tomorrow. If we fail, we’ll take it again next week” they countered. Soon other children heard and approached her, “We hear there’s an exam to move into the advanced group. We want in.”

Countries should be fighting over who gets these children. They are full of ambition, curiosity and their work ethic is almost concerning. All children deserve a shot. They shouldn’t have to be exceptionally bright and capable, but the refugee experience shapes many of them to be bold innovators thinkers and brave leaders who now how to negotiate, cope and adapt.

Think about how much more adaptable you are this year after you’ve had to do everything differently at short notice. Then rethink who refugees are and what we might learn from them and gain from them instead of seeing them as a drain on resources.

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that something big can blindside you and turn your world upside down. Everyone thinks it can’t happen to them until it does. If we became refugees, and we could, we’d certainly hope someone was there to welcome us in and offer us a warm bed and an opportunity to start again. There can be no hope or happiness without resources.

Choose Love fights governments for justice and in the meantime helps us all be the person we’d need if the situation were reversed. Let’s be part of that. Thank you Stylist for choosing love with us.