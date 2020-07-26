People

Demi Lovato celebrates life 2 years after her near-fatal overdose in a powerful new Instagram post

Lauren Geall
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate how far she’s come in the two years since her near-fatal overdose, and her words on recovery are a must-read for anyone struggling to feel optimistic right now. 

Anyone who has ever struggled with their mental health will know that, when things are at their worst, it can be difficult to envision the light at the end of the tunnel. Imagining a future where your mental health doesn’t have such a grip on your day-to-day can feel like a distant pipe dream.

Of course, it’s not. With the help of vital resources such as therapy, medication or self-help, recovery is always possible. And that’s the important message behind Demi Lovato’s latest Instagram post.

Taking to social media to celebrate her life two years after her near-fatal overdose, Lovato reflected on how much her life has changed since that point in her life, saying she now feels “free” of her demons.

“Today is my miracle day,” she wrote. “I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the doctors at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only two years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one.

“I never thought this feeling was possible.”

Explaining what has changed in the two years since her overdose, which saw the singer admitted to hospital, Lovato acknowledged that, while her recent engagement to actor Max Ehrich has contributed to her recent happiness, the biggest change has been one she has made within herself.

“It’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt),” the singer added, “but because over the past two years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life.”

Lovato continued: “Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word ‘me’ [tattooed on it] to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself.

“You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times.”

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato explained how learning to love herself was an important part of recovery.

Alongside plenty of love and support from her fans, Lovato’s post also gave her friends and family the chance to celebrate her recovery. Alongside a message from Ehrich in which he called Lovato “the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel” the singer’s mum Dianna de la Garza also took to the comments to reflect on what has changed over the last two years.

“Two years ago was the worst day of my life but look at you now,” she wrote. “All the hard work you put into yourself has paid off. Can’t wait to see what the future holds. I love you, baby girl.”

Lovato has spoken openly about her struggles with addiction, bipolar disorder and eating disorders throughout her career. Earlier this year, the singer spoke openly about her experiences with an eating disorder on Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast, saying she has since “made a choice” to not worry about what people think of how she looks.

“I made a choice going into this next album, OK when I present this, I’m not going to worry about what I look like. I’m not going to worry about trying to look a certain way or fit a certain mold or whatever,” she said.

“I had to work my ass off every day at the gym six days a week to maintain that figure, and it’s just like, that led me only one way, and I don’t want to go down that path again. I’m not willing to destroy my mental health to look a certain way anymore.”

If you are struggling with addiction, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Images: Getty

