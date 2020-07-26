Anyone who has ever struggled with their mental health will know that, when things are at their worst, it can be difficult to envision the light at the end of the tunnel. Imagining a future where your mental health doesn’t have such a grip on your day-to-day can feel like a distant pipe dream.

Of course, it’s not. With the help of vital resources such as therapy, medication or self-help, recovery is always possible. And that’s the important message behind Demi Lovato’s latest Instagram post.

Taking to social media to celebrate her life two years after her near-fatal overdose, Lovato reflected on how much her life has changed since that point in her life, saying she now feels “free” of her demons.