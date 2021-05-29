Demi Lovato has some powerful words about the joy of finally living authentically

Now, in a new conversation with Jane Fonda for Fire Drill Fridays, a weekly show in partnership with Greenpeace USA, the singer has opened up about how the patriarchy affected their journey to accepting their gender identity.

“If I had listened to the patriarchy, my life would have never changed,” they began. “I would have probably have been married to a man, with kids, doing the thing that I was raised to believe that I should do.

“Growing up in Dallas, Texas, in the South, being Christian, there was a lot of norms that were already pushed onto me when it came to sexuality and gender, and I’m a very fluid person; I’m a very free-spirited, open person,” they continued.

The singer recalled times in their life when they had realised that their gender identity and sexuality didn’t align with the social norms they’d grown up with. Eventually, that prompted an awareness of the pervasiveness of the patriarchy.