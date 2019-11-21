Why was the recent Democratic debate so successful? An all-female moderating panel

For Harris, though, the big talking point was the inequality faced by black women in the US. This is a subject close to Harris’ heart. She has written about it on several occasions, and if elected as president Harris plans to ensure that black women receive better maternal care and that the racial and gender wage gap is closed.

“When black women are three to four times more likely to die in connection with childbirth in America, when the sons of black women will die because of gun violence more than any other cause of death, when black women make 61 cents on the dollar as compared to all women who tragically make 80 cents on the dollar, the question has to be where you been and what are you going to do? And do you understand what the people want?” Harris said, in a moving speech.

It’s not difficult to see how much of a difference having an all-female moderating panel made to this round of Democratic debates. Led by Maddow, questioning was wide-ranging and searing, ensuring that this election’s biggest talking points for women were given equal weight.

Without the all-female moderating panel, we might not have gotten a moment in which one of the Democratic candidates explicitly said what we’ve all been thinking: that there’s a gendered double standard in American politics. That’s what happened when Klobuchar, speaking about Democratic candidate Pette Butigieg’s lack of experience, said that none of the female candidates could have achieved what he has with his comparatively minor experience.