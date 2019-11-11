If there’s one show you need to watch in 2019, it’s Channel 4’s Derry Girls.

This hilarious female-led comedy, based in Northern Ireland during the troubles, follows a group of girls (and one, rather unassuming, guy) as they navigate their lives as teenagers in the 90s. From incredible female characters to sharp and witty humour, Lisa McGee’s stand-out comedy is everything we’ve ever wanted and more.

And, as if we needed another reason to love this fantastic show, Jamie Lee O’Donnell (who plays Michelle) explains exactly why her character is, in her words, “such an asshole” – and the behind-the-scenes story is our new favourite thing.

Talking on stage at Stylist Live LUXE on Sunday (10 November) alongside her fellow Derry Girls’ cast member Saoirse-Monica Jackson, poet Nikita Gill and radio DJ Vick Hope, O’Donnell recalls a moment when a producer tried to give her character a “softer side” and explain away her mean streak – but O’Donnell and McGee were having none of it.