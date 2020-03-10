Diane Kruger discusses the complicated but beautiful relationship she has with her mother
Hollie Richardson
- Published
Actor Diane Kruger shared an Instagram post about the complicated but loving relationship she has with her mother, and it’s a relatable read for a lot of women.
Every woman has a unique relationship with her mother: some great, others not so great. We know that, whether for better or worse, it’s one of the most important relationships we have in our formative and later years. That’s why, when our mother-and-daughter relationships don’t quite look as ‘perfect’ as the photographs used to market Mother’s Day (Sunday 22 March), it can feel a little frustrating and even upsetting.
So when celebrities and high-profile women talk about the realities of their own families, it can sometimes be comforting to know that every family is different.
Take Diane Kruger, for instance, who has just spoken out about the complicated relationship she had with her mother. She shared a photo of the two of them together in an Instagram post, telling the real long story behind it.
The actor explained that they missed out on “many years of bonding and becoming ‘friends’” because she left home at a young age. In the post she goes on to describe how, since becoming a mother herself, it has reconnected her with her own mum and further deepened their relationship.
Sharing the message on International Women’s Day, Kruger wrote: “I want to take a moment to [honour] my mom. I left home when I was very young, so we missed many years of bonding and becoming ‘friends’.
“Since @bigbaldhead and I had our daughter, my mom has become the best mother a girl could ever wish for. She’s been by my side, helping with the baby while I work, washing, cleaning, [organising], cooking… grocery shopping, you name it.
“Loving our daughter more than words could describe. Infinite patience and kindness. I’ve discovered a softness and power in my mom that I can only see now that I’ve become one myself. I’m so lucky to have you mom. Baby girl is so lucky to have such a doting Oma. And I’m so glad we have this chance to be a family once again. I love you.”
It just goes to show that every relationship is a journey, and every perfect family photo has a story behind it that we don’t know about.
Images: Getty