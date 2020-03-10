People

Diane Kruger discusses the complicated but beautiful relationship she has with her mother

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published

Actor Diane Kruger shared an Instagram post about the complicated but loving relationship she has with her mother, and it’s a relatable read for a lot of women. 

Every woman has a unique relationship with her mother: some great, others not so great. We know that, whether for better or worse, it’s one of the most important relationships we have in our formative and later years. That’s why, when our mother-and-daughter relationships don’t quite look as ‘perfect’ as the photographs used to market Mother’s Day (Sunday 22 March), it can feel a little frustrating and even upsetting.

So when celebrities and high-profile women talk about the realities of their own families, it can sometimes be comforting to know that every family is different.

You may also like

Christina Aguilera’s “blended family” photo reminds fans of a timely message

Take Diane Kruger, for instance, who has just spoken out about the complicated relationship she had with her mother. She shared a photo of the two of them together in an Instagram post, telling the real long story behind it. 

The actor explained that they missed out on “many years of bonding and becoming ‘friends’” because she left home at a young age. In the post she goes on to describe how, since becoming a mother herself, it has reconnected her with her own mum and further deepened their relationship.

You may also like

Why we need to reconsider ‘turning into your mother’

Sharing the message on International Women’s Day, Kruger wrote: “I want to take a moment to [honour] my mom. I left home when I was very young, so we missed many years of bonding and becoming ‘friends’.

“Since @bigbaldhead and I had our daughter, my mom has become the best mother a girl could ever wish for. She’s been by my side, helping with the baby while I work, washing, cleaning, [organising], cooking… grocery shopping, you name it.

“Loving our daughter more than words could describe. Infinite patience and kindness. I’ve discovered a softness and power in my mom that I can only see now that I’ve become one myself. I’m so lucky to have you mom. Baby girl is so lucky to have such a doting Oma. And I’m so glad we have this chance to be a family once again. I love you.”

You may also like

Diane Kruger says she’s “never been paid as much as a male co-star in the US”

It just goes to show that every relationship is a journey, and every perfect family photo has a story behind it that we don’t know about.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

Careers

"How mothers can make it work"

Sophie Cornish tackles the childcare crisis

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Lucy Mangan

"If only I had my Mother's competence"

Read Lucy Mangan's Outspoken column

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Beauty

“How my grandmother’s DIY beauty regime helped me reconnect with my Indian heritage”

The story of one woman's journey to accepting her heritage – and fixing her skin at the same time

Posted by
Akanksha Singh
Published
People

“I've needed her”: Angelina Jolie opens up about her late mother

The actor was very close to her single mum, who died of cancer in 2007

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Life

“Life could be a lot easier for working mothers everywhere. Here's how”

Stylist imagines what the world would look like if more of the people making decisions were working mothers…

Posted by
Alix Walker
Published
Stylist Daily