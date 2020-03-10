Diane Kruger discusses the complicated but beautiful relationship she has with her mother

Every woman has a unique relationship with her mother: some great, others not so great. We know that, whether for better or worse, it’s one of the most important relationships we have in our formative and later years. That’s why, when our mother-and-daughter relationships don’t quite look as ‘perfect’ as the photographs used to market Mother’s Day (Sunday 22 March), it can feel a little frustrating and even upsetting.

So when celebrities and high-profile women talk about the realities of their own families, it can sometimes be comforting to know that every family is different.