Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson have been shortlisted for the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award ahead of the awards ceremony on the 15 December, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The pair of gold medal-winning athletes were nominated alongside F1 star Lewis Hamilton, Manchester City football player Raheem Stirling, England cricket player Ben Stokes and the captain of Wales’ Six Nations-winning team, Alun Wyn Jones.

This is the first time Johnson-Thompson has been shortlisted for the award (although she has won the title of 2018 Sports Star of the Year at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards); last year, Asher-Smith made the prestigious shortlist only to place fourth behind Geraint Thomas, Lewis Hamilton and Harry Kane.