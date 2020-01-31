Dina Asher-Smith just gave us an amazing lesson on how to be better than ever

You recently posted a quote on Instagram saying ‘What’s done in the winter will show up in the summer’. Can you tell us about what that means, and what your training regime is like at the moment?

Quite simply, that just means that when nobody’s watching, when it’s raining, when it’s snowing, when it’s windy and wet, that’s when you’ve got to put in the work. Whatever you do in the background translates to how well you run in the summer.

I train six days a week. I’m not on track every day, but I’m always doing something towards being faster and at this time of year typically I’ll do lots of speed endurance, lots of high intensity runs and focus on getting stronger and faster to be the best athlete that I can be. The one day that I’m not training, I’m sleeping or with my friends.

So how different do you think your life is now for 2020 compared to 2019?

In some ways, it’s quite markedly different. I am World Champion and so I’m getting a lot more opportunities to do things. But my day to day life is the same as last year, and training is still the priority because I want to be as fast as I can be.