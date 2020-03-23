Remarkable Women Awards: Dina Asher-Smith wins Sports Star of the Year

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Dina Asher-Smith.
How long would it take you to sprint 200 metres? If you’re Dina Asher-Smith, the answer is an incredibly cool 21.88 seconds.
Asher-Smith is officially the fastest woman in the world, having become the World Champion at sprinting 200 metres in 2019. She is the fastest British woman in history, and currently holds the British records in 200 metres and 100 metres (which she can sprint in less than 11 seconds).
As well as being a sporting inspiration, Asher-Smith is also hugely motivational. Earlier this year, she told Stylist that she always tries to think positively, blocking out any negative thoughts and focusing only on the good.
Prior to a major competition or race you don’t engage with negative thoughts,” she said. “You don’t really think about not doing well or what could go wrong because you don’t want to don’t want to speak or think it into existence. So, you always got to think positively, and you always just have to think about what you’re trying to do and what you’ve trained to do and how well it could go.”
All of this makes Asher-Smith thoroughly deserving winner of our 2020 Remarkable Women Awards’ Sports Star of the Year prize.
Accepting her award, Asher-Smith tells Stylist, “Thank you so much Stylist magazine for this award. It always means so much to be recognised publicly, especially by a women’s publication that empowers other women.
“Hearing other people say nice things about you feels weird, but also makes me really proud and determined to do even better. And it feels really amazing to be recognised alongside so many inspirational, determined and hard-working women.”
REMARKABLE WOMEN AWARDS 2020: FULL WINNERS LIST
Sharon Horgan: Woman of the Year
Fearne Cotton: The Hope & Grace award for Mental Health Advocate
Waad Al-Kateab: The Remarkable Strength Award
Jorja Smith: Musician of the Year
Samira Ahmed: The Glass Ceiling Award
Margaret Atwood: Icon of the Year
Sinead Burke: Change-maker of the Year
Caroline Criado Perez: Equality Champion of the Year
Dina Asher-Smith: Sports Star of the Year
Adwoa Aboah: Mentor of the Year
Sian Clifford: Actor of the Year
Lizzie Carr: Inspiration of the Year
Picture: Sarah Brick