Remarkable Women Awards: Dina Asher-Smith wins Sports Star of the Year

How long would it take you to sprint 200 metres? If you’re Dina Asher-Smith, the answer is an incredibly cool 21.88 seconds.

Asher-Smith is officially the fastest woman in the world, having become the World Champion at sprinting 200 metres in 2019. She is the fastest British woman in history, and currently holds the British records in 200 metres and 100 metres (which she can sprint in less than 11 seconds).

As well as being a sporting inspiration, Asher-Smith is also hugely motivational. Earlier this year, she told Stylist that she always tries to think positively, blocking out any negative thoughts and focusing only on the good.

Prior to a major competition or race you don’t engage with negative thoughts,” she said. “You don’t really think about not doing well or what could go wrong because you don’t want to don’t want to speak or think it into existence. So, you always got to think positively, and you always just have to think about what you’re trying to do and what you’ve trained to do and how well it could go.”