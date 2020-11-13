The only celebration I’d planned this year (that didn’t involve my sofa) was for Diwali. It’s something I rarely celebrated during my 20s, a period of time in my life where I became distanced from my Indian roots. However, after a quarter life crisis at 30 (if you know you know), understanding my history became a lot more important to me and how I celebrated Diwali this year felt particularly significant.

Without the usual holidays, birthday celebrations, work schedules – all the things we use not only to structure our lives with, but define ourselves by – thrown out of the window, I found it easy to feel lost as we, as a nation, free fall into an abyss of groundhog lockdown days.

Perhaps because of this, I’ve found myself revisiting the past, holding onto all the things that brought me joy and gave me a strong sense of self previously. I find myself longing for holidays I once had, nights out I can’t remember, special moments from my childhood: all those little idiosyncrasies and traditions that make me, me.