Doctor Who fans, Malorie Blackman’s role in the TV show has been confirmed

Last year, it was announced that Jodie Whittaker would take on the iconic starring role of BBC One’s Doctor Who.

Speaking about playing the Doctor, the critically-acclaimed actor said: “It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be.

“This is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change,” she said, adding: “The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.”

Now, the sci-fi show has unveiled its team of writers and directors for the new series – and showrunner Chris Chibnall has expressed his excitement at the enormous wealth of talent at his disposal.