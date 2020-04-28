On 10 March 1997, the world changed forever when Buffy the Vampire Slayer kicked down gender barriers and (literally) handsprung into our lives.

Buffy – played by Sarah Michelle Gellar – was the sort of superhero we could all rally behind. She was strong, she was fast, she was powerful. She destroyed vampires (and dated ‘em, sometimes), hunted monsters, brought the bad guys to justice. She saved the world – more than a couple of times, actually. And, on top of all that, she navigated pop quizzes, friendships, relationships, high school bullies, and much, much more.

She was, in short, an icon. It makes sense, then, that she was brought to life by another blonde icon.

That’s right, folks: in the mother of all reveals, Dolly Parton has just been unveiled as an uncredited executive producer on the cult TV series.