“I was today years old when I found out that Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer on Buffy The Vampire Slayer.”
On 10 March 1997, the world changed forever when Buffy the Vampire Slayer kicked down gender barriers and (literally) handsprung into our lives.
Buffy – played by Sarah Michelle Gellar – was the sort of superhero we could all rally behind. She was strong, she was fast, she was powerful. She destroyed vampires (and dated ‘em, sometimes), hunted monsters, brought the bad guys to justice. She saved the world – more than a couple of times, actually. And, on top of all that, she navigated pop quizzes, friendships, relationships, high school bullies, and much, much more.
She was, in short, an icon. It makes sense, then, that she was brought to life by another blonde icon.
That’s right, folks: in the mother of all reveals, Dolly Parton has just been unveiled as an uncredited executive producer on the cult TV series.
You may also like
Quiz: which Buffy the Vampire Slayer character are you?
If you’re a die-hard Buffy fan, you might be scratching your head, as Parton was never once listed in the credits.
However, during the coronavirus lockdown, fans have since sniffed out the fact that a production company founded by the 9-To-5 singer is quite prominently listed as producer for each episode.
Sandollar Entertainment – which appears to be a mash-up of Parton and Sandy Gallin (her friend and business partner)’s first names – produced the 1992 movie, as well as the entire Buffy The Vampire Slayer TV series.
And, naturally, people on Twitter have a lot to say about it. A lot.
“Dolly Parton secretly producing Buffy the Vampire Slayer is the 90s version of Lucille Ball throwing her weight behind Star Trek: TOS,” wrote one.
“I was today years old when I found out that Dolly Parton was an uncredited executive producer on Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” said another.
One more exclaimed: “Dolly Parton’a company secretly produced Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and just make her a saint now.”
And still one more said: “I just assume Dolly is part of everything good in the world, so this tracks.”
Our favourite response, though?
“Here’s another reason I love Dolly Parton. She helped give us the greatest show about female empowerment since the dawn of television. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a revolutionary program that should be studied.
“Dolly, I love you. I also love Sarah Michelle Gellar.”
Fancy finding out which Buffy The Vampire Slayer character you’re most like? Take our quiz now.
Images: Getty
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.