Dolly Parton

And James McAcvoy has donated £275,000 to the Masks For NHS Heroes campaign to provide protective equipment for staff, too.

So how can you help during the coronavirus pandemic?

If you can afford to make a donation of your own (don’t worry: it doesn’t have to be as big as Parton’s), then please consider one of the following causes:

The Masks for NHS Heroes campaign

This campaign aims to raise the money needed to pay for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all NHS staff.

Age UK

“Demand for our vital services is increasing rapidly,” reads a statement from Age UK, which provides companionship and support to vulnerable and lonely elderly people.

“Please help us be there for older people who desperately need us during this crisis.”

The Trussell Trust



The Trussell Trust is working to stop UK hunger and poverty, and their network of foodbanks provides emergency food and support to people in crisis.

Beauty Banks



Beauty Banks distribute unused toiletries – think toothbrushes, shampoo and sanitary products – to registered charitable organisations throughout Britain who, in turn, distribute these out to those who need it most.

Battersea Dogs Home



It costs around £50,000 every day to care for the animals across Battersea’s three centres. Now more than ever, they need your support to care for the thousands of animals who arrive at their gates every year.

Mind

Self-isolation is tough, but it’s even tougher for those struggling with their mental health. By donating to Mind, you’ll be able to help them help those who need it most.