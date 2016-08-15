Dolly’s parents got married aged 15 and 17, and they brought up their 12 kids in a one-room cabin at the end of a rope bridge in the Smoky Mountains, Tennessee. Famously, Dolly looked up to the local prostitutes for their lipstick and glamour, styling herself the same way (“It costs a lot to look this cheap,” goes her oft-quoted line), and in the Sixties she wrote songs about sexual double-standards. Hers are the karaoke favourites for the I Will Always Love You hen nights and the broken-hearted baths.

In 2016, Dolly is still Barbie-like but vital, touring 60 cities in North America with her new album Pure & Simple, and imparting her wisdom with a trademark chuckle, as she shares what she’s learned along the way about herself, about life and about the world around her…

Stay true to your word

“I’m a fanatic about being on time. If you’re having a meeting with me, I’ll be there. When people say they’re going to do a certain thing but then don’t do it, or people sell you goods that then don’t live up to it… You know, just lie? People being really irresponsible, that makes me aggravated.”

Don’t underestimate the importance of compatibility

“The secret to a happy marriage is to stay calm, and don’t talk about politics or religion. My husband and I get along good, we both have a great sense of humour, we laugh a lot, we’re very compatible with so many things, like the temperature in the room. In the evening I prefer to read, but I’ll sit with him while he watches his crazy old shows – gold mining and all the wild reality TV. My husband and I have a lot in common, but we’re not in the same business [Dean previously ran an asphalt-laying company]. So it helps a lot because that way we have real stuff to talk about. He likes show business, but he doesn’t like to be in it. He just likes to hear all about my escapades.

We renewed our vows to celebrate 50 years together. That’s a long time to do anything, especially be married, especially in this business. And one of the main reasons is that I didn’t get to have the big wedding when we first got married – I always wanted to wear a big, long wedding dress and a veil. So I got to do that. I’ve finally got a beautiful wedding album now that I didn’t get the first time. It was sweet and there was no pressure.”

Have faith in the future

“I’m not worried about the US election, because I have a lot of faith in America. I have a lot of faith in God. Besides, whoever winds up in the White House, they’ve got a lot of people to help them. I could never be a politician. That’d be the last thing I’d want to do. Oh my gosh, look at what’s going on – why would I want to put myself through that? You’re always gonna p*ss off half the people in the world. I’d rather have all the people love me. One person cannot make all the decisions, that’s why we have Senate and Congress. Sure, we may have to pray harder for some presidents than others, but we’ll be alright. We’re America, we’ve always been great and I believe we’ll always be great.”

Remember to take time out

“I love to read and I love to cook, and my husband and I have a little RV camper. We like to ride around locally, find little places to park and picnic. Behind the scenes, I’m a pretty casual girl.”