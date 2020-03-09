Dolly Parton wants to be on the cover of Playboy one more time – and why the hell not?

This week, the singer trotted out one of her best “Dollyisms” in an interview with Australian television program 60 Minutes.

“I don’t plan to retire,” she said. “I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again… See I did Playboy magazine years ago, and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it – I don’t know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Parton’s cover of the men’s magazine is one of the most iconic in its history. She was the first country star to appear on the cover of the magazine, wearing a set of bunny ears and a bustier. (“I could probably use it,” she joked. “Boobs are still the same.”)