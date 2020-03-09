People

Dolly Parton wants to be on the cover of Playboy one more time – and why the hell not?

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Dolly Parton Glastonbury

“I don’t plan to retire,” the singer said in a recent interview. “I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again.”  

Dolly Parton has always been quick with a quip.

When describing her childhood, growing up in East Tennessee’s East Smoky Mountains, Parton once said that the Parton family had “running water, if you were willing to run and get it”.

You may also like

Dolly Parton gets real about Brexit, #MeToo and feminism

The New York Times called these lines “Dollyisms”, in reference to the world’s most successful country singer’s gift with the gab. Remember the quote “it takes a lot of money to look this cheap”? Or what about this: “I’m not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes, because I know I’m not dumb. And I also know that I’m not blonde.” 

Dolly Parton is famous for her words of wisdom.

This week, the singer trotted out one of her best “Dollyisms” in an interview with Australian television program 60 Minutes.

“I don’t plan to retire,” she said. “I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again… See I did Playboy magazine years ago, and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it – I don’t know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Parton’s cover of the men’s magazine is one of the most iconic in its history. She was the first country star to appear on the cover of the magazine, wearing a set of bunny ears and a bustier. (“I could probably use it,” she joked. “Boobs are still the same.”)

Later in the interview, the singer shared her philosophy on ageing however the hell she wants to age. “I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have,” she said. “The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much.”

She continued: “Even when I’m 90, I’ll still probably look about the same way. Just thicker make-up and bigger hair.”

You may also like

We asked Dolly Parton to share her advice on building a stellar career

Parton’s remarks are worth celebrating, a glorious middle finger thrown up to the notion of “ageing gracefully”.

They’re also a reminder of one of her most frequent “Dollyisms”. When asked how she hopes to be remembered 50 or 100 years from now, Parton has always said: “I want ‘em to say, ‘God, don’t she look good for her age!’” 

We live in a world that wants to tell women that there’s a right and a wrong way to get older. This leads to conflicting messaging: grey hair is bad, but then plastic surgery is also bad. And so on, and so forth. Women just can’t win, can they? 

Parton’s words remind us all that ageing is a multitude of things, different for us all. Parton’s way? With bon mots and big hair. 

Images: Getty

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Recommended by Hannah-Rose Yee

People

Dolly Parton says Miley Cyrus empowers women

Dolly Parton says Miley Cyrus empowers women

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Life

Dolly Parton gets real about Brexit, #MeToo and feminism

Speaking at the gala night of 9 To 5 The Musical, Dolly Parton explained why her show is more relevant than ever before

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Dolly Parton's sister urges singer to speak out over #MeToo abuse

Stella Parton says there is "a code of silence" in the country music industry

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
People

Dolly Parton’s life lessons will inspire you to be the best that you can be

"If you try to be someone else’s idea of what you should be, that’s never going to work."

Posted by
Eva Wiseman
Published
Beauty

Why Dolly Parton is our new beauty muse

The beauty look at Jeremy Scott's a/w2016 show will make you see the queen of country in a new light

Posted by
Shannon Peter
Published
Stylist Daily