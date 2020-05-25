This is exactly how angry Twitter is with the “gaslighting” govt response to Dominic Cummings

A joint investigation by the Guardian and Daily Mirror newspapers this weekend revealed that Cummings, together with his wife and his child, drove from London to Durham to be near relatives at a point when his wife, and later Cummings himself, developed symptoms of coronavirus.

At the time, the government’s own advice was very clear that you should not leave home in order to prevent the spread of the virus and prevent overwhelming the NHS. This guidance was even more rigid for people experiencing symptoms of the illness, who were (and still are) expected to self-isolate for at least seven days.

Eye witness reports also place Cummings at beauty spots near Durham at two other points throughout April, although he denies travelling to the area from London for a second time last month.