Maria Yovanovitch is the latest woman to fall victim to Donald Trump’s shameless bullying

Perhaps what is most astounding though is that Yovanovitch was alerted to the tweets mid-testimony, and then given a chance to respond to Trump’s mud-slinging in real-time.

Appearing to rebut his comments about upheaval in Somalia, she responded: “I don’t think I have such powers, not in Mogadishu and Somalia and not in other places.”

She continued: “I actually think that where I’ve served over the years I and others have demonstrably made things better, you know, for the US as well as for the countries that I’ve served in.” Her response was broadcast during the live televised hearing.

When asked about the tweets, she called them “very intimidating”. Others agreed, even going as far as labelling the behaviour as “witness intimidation” which, they pointed out, would amount to grounds for impeachment if proven.