Ginsburg, meanwhile, was well aware of the devastating blow her death would deal to women’s justice in the US. In a statement from her deathbed, she told her granddaughter that “my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed”.

Trump, for all his talk of an “amazing woman” is likely to ride roughshod right through that wish. But what of the rest of us?

If Ginsburg’s legacy taught us anything, it’s that we all have a voice. “If you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside yourself,” the judge once said. “Something that makes life a little better for people less fortunate than you.” (Ginsburg was all too aware of the way in which abortion restrictions hit low-income women the hardest).