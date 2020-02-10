Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer has ‘never put herself in the position’ to be sexually assaulted

Earlier in the podcast, Rotunno had insisted that the US criminal system favoured victims and pointed to the toll these allegations often took on the men accused, both physically and financially.

At one point, Rotunno seemed to suggest that victims shared some of the blame for their attack, arguing women needed to start taking on “equal risk”. Rotunno told Twohey: “Women cannot be equal if women don’t start taking on equal risk.”

“When you’re put in circumstances that are questionable or negative or you don’t want to be in or you think this is the only way that I’m going to get the job, we know that that’s ridiculous,” she said. “We know that if women stand up and say ‘I’m not going to take this’; I’m not going to do this, you have other options.”

Speaking to the specifics of Weinstein’s case, she added: “If you are asked to go to an event for the Oscars and then you are asked at midnight to come up and see a script, at some point, the radar has to go off.”