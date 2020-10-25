From off-the-cuff jokes to conspiracy theories and outlandish “cures”, the global health pandemic has certainly sparked some interesting responses from our world’s leaders this year.

Yet while rage, faux-cheeriness and denial are all frequent visitors on the radar of official reactions to Covid-19, sadness – pure and simple – has been less in evidence.

And yet, grief, overwhelmingly, is what many of us feel: which is why one health official’s tearful reaction to reading out Covid death figures this week resonated with so many people.