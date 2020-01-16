Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has a message for anyone who still doesn’t “get” white privilege

And what does it say about racism towards women of colour in particular?

I think the important thing to understand here is this: black and ethnic minority women don’t get to choose which inequality trumps the other – we experience racism, misogyny, sexism… everything all at once. So we don’t get to go ‘oh sorry, it’s racism now, it’s sexism now’.There’s negative behaviour we experience which is steeped in racism. The racism feeds the sexism and misogyny; and vice versa.

People really need to understand that, in the 21st century, racism is not just about using the N word or carrying a burning cross. Racism has actually evolved from that. Yes, you hear people using blatant words. But the reality is that the inflammatory language and behaviour they use portray racism without them writing on their heads ‘I’m a racist’. The lived experience of racism by women in ethnic minorities is such that you literally either need to walk in their shoes to understand it or, quite frankly, shut the heck up and listen to what they’re saying.

There is a culture of racism in the UK. I cannot for the life of me understand how anyone can deny it when it is evident. People have been talking about it long before I have, and I’m not going to be the last person to talk about it. Racism is a cultural issue. When it comes to racism, those who reject it so vehemently are either guilty by association or guilty of racism. How can you deny racism exists in this country, and then demand that we justify something that’s racist to you?