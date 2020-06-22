Powerfully, Barrymore finishes: “But I do know this… both my parents have played a major role in who I am as a parent. And none of it looks perfect. But it functions with so much love. And togetherness. And availability.

“I don’t have a picture of a dad today to show how great everything was. I have a picture to show what it was. And that is my story. And that is perfect in itself. My dad gave me the gift of life! A wicked sense of humor! And that wildness I truly do cherish.”

Barrymore’s post, which has been shared well over 300,000 times in less than 24 hours, has been praised by thousands of Instagram users.

“What a beautiful way to say what is unspoken and shared by so many of us on this day,” commented one.

“Whatever alchemy adds up to creating you… that’s magic,” added another.

One more noted: “As many of us did not get the parent we wanted, deserved or needed, your words of acceptance are very powerful. Thank you.”

And another, simply, wrote: “Thank you. I needed a different perspective for today.”