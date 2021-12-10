Drew Barrymore is undoubtedly one person leading this new wave. In a new interview, the actor was candid about her journey to sobriety, explaining that she had previously been prone to negative thought patterns about her struggles with alcohol.

“When you are stuck in a pattern or if you are going through things and you not only admit them out loud, but you force yourself to say, ‘I’m willing to make big changes,’ I think we all think we’re very weak when we don’t make those changes,” Barrymore told Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

Those negative thoughts, Barrymore continued, were so pervasive, that they made her doubt the strength of her character.

“That inner dialogue proves to us, ‘You’re not capable of change. You are weak. You’re staying stuck’,” she said.

Nevertheless, Barrymore was able to break the cycle, finding a huge sense of “empowerment” in the process.

“And when you break that cycle, the empowerment that comes out of it, that says ‘I’m not weak, I’m actually strong, I’ve proven to myself that I am capable of change,’ and I believe people are capable of big changes.”