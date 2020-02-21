Drew Barrymore is here to remind us that Instagram is not real life
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
The Santa Clarita Diet actor just summed up why we should all stop comparing ourselves to people on social media, and this is why we love her.
In the murky world of Instagram filters and glossy magazine covers, it is all too easy to compare ourselves to something – or someone – who actually doesn’t exist. So many of us hold ourselves up to impossible beauty standards, hinged on these false versions of reality.
So it is always incredibly refreshing when someone in the public eye chooses to lift the veil on what it actually takes to look a certain way – and yes, we can always rely on Drew Barrymore for that.
The Santa Clarita Diet star recently posted two side-by-side images of herself on Instagram; one, a promotional shot from her television show; the other, her working out post-baby. In the caption, she got real about her body “rollercoaster”, how hard it is for her “to look decent” and why she will always be thankful for her post-baby body.
“I go up and I go down,” Barrymore began. “The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!” However, the actor also revealed that she still struggled with body image. She wrote, “There have been times I have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good!”
What’s more, the actor encouraged her followers not to be discouraged by what they see on Instagram. “It takes so much for me to look decent,” she said. “I have to eat just right and work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls). So DON’T be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby,” she continued. “Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too!”
“However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food,” she continued. “But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you.” Barrymore also credited fitness expert and M/BODY studio founder Marnie Alton for being “the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready!”
In June, Barrymore revealed to People that she planned to share her body positive mindset with her two daughters when they get older. “I’ll be able to talk to my kids in a very real way about having to work with ourselves the way that we are,” the actor said. “We’ve got to embrace it. We were all made a certain way.”
This type of refreshing honesty is exactly why we love her.
Image: Getty