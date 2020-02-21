Drew Barrymore is here to remind us that Instagram is not real life

What’s more, the actor encouraged her followers not to be discouraged by what they see on Instagram. “It takes so much for me to look decent,” she said. “I have to eat just right and work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls). So DON’T be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby,” she continued. “Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too!”

“However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food,” she continued. “But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you.” Barrymore also credited fitness expert and M/BODY studio founder Marnie Alton for being “the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready!”