Award-winning musician Dua Lipa is no stranger to the murky world of online trolling. As an artist whose career has been shaped through the digital age, social media has been an integral part of it. And although it’s usually a positive experience, Lipa did recently feel compelled to clap back at trolls.

The singer was accused of Photoshopping childhood photos that she had uploaded to her Instagram account. “To the people saying I Photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad mad! Can’t believe I have to defend myself. You guys are on crack,” she replied to the comments.