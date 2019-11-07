Dua Lipa looks for things she doesn’t want to see on social media, and we can all relate
- Hollie Richardson
We’ve all found ourselves looking at accounts and comments online that leave us feeling negative, right? Even Grammy-winner Dua Lipa knows that situation all too well.
Award-winning musician Dua Lipa is no stranger to the murky world of online trolling. As an artist whose career has been shaped through the digital age, social media has been an integral part of it. And although it’s usually a positive experience, Lipa did recently feel compelled to clap back at trolls.
The singer was accused of Photoshopping childhood photos that she had uploaded to her Instagram account. “To the people saying I Photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad mad! Can’t believe I have to defend myself. You guys are on crack,” she replied to the comments.
Now, Lipa has given a candid interview about her relationship with social media, and her words are highly relatable to anyone with an online account.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast ahead of the release of her new single Don’t Start Now, Lipa revealed that she sometimes goes looking for comments that she knows she doesn’t want to see.
“Some days I don’t read into the comments, some days maybe I feel a little bit more vulnerable and I dive in and I almost go looking for things that I don’t want to see,” she told Louise Minchin.
Anyone who has found themselves falling down a black hole of Instagram scrolling on an anxiety-inducing Sunday evening will surely relate to that act of self-sabotage.
She continued: “I think it’s definitely human nature, I’m not going to hide that. I’m definitely not going to hide that because I want people to hear that we’re all human and we all go through the same thing.
“Social media can be such an amazing tool, and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it’s almost like a breeding ground for hate and anxiety.”
Offering advice on how we can learn to use social media in a healthier way, she added: “People feel like they can say things because they’re hiding behind a computer screen, and I think, for me, it’s important to use social media like bite sizes.”
This isn’t the first time that fans have sat up and listened to Lipa’s wise words. When accepting her Grammy for Best New Artist earlier this year, the star took the opportunity to highlight the need to recognise musicians from all backgrounds in the music industry.
She said: “For anyone that hasn’t realised how special they are to have a different story, a different background, a name that honours their roots because they just want to be normal, whatever the hell that means, just know that no matter where you’re from, your background or what you believe in, never let that get in the way of you and your dreams because you deserve it.”
Her new album#DL2 is set to be released soon.
Images: Getty