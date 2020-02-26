Duffy’s statement is incredibly brave, and fans want her to know the power of it
Singer Duffy has released a statement on how she was “raped, drugged and kept captive”. The supportive reponse she has received proves just how brave and powerful her decision to open up about her trauma is.
Duffy is the Grammy Award-winning singer behind 2008’s best-selling album Rockferry, which featured hit songs Warwick Avenue and Mercy. The following year, she went on to pick up three Brit Awards, including Best British Female and Best British Album. In 2010, Duffy released her follow-up album, Endlessly. But then, despite all this fresh success, it seemed like the singer just… disappeared.
Now, Duffy has released a statement explaining why we haven’t seen her over the last decade – and it’s a truly brave read about what was an awful series of events.
In her Instagram post, Duffy says she was “raped and drugged and held captive over some days”. She goes on to describe the long recovery process from this trauma, before detailing “the thousands and thousands of days committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again”. She then confirms: “The sun does now shine”.
Explaining why she is choosing to open up about this now, Duffy continues: “I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken?”
Read Duffy’s full Instagram post below
She will be giving a full interview in the coming weeks and has asked fans for their respect and support. But the response has proved just how much respect, support and love there is for Duffy.
Writer Roxane Gay tweeted: “My goodness. I too always wondered where Duffy went. This is so sad. But I am glad she is doing well!”
Journalist Amy O’Connor added: “This is so shocking and gut-wrenching to read, but I am very glad that the sun now shines for Duffy again.”
One fan shared: “Duffy, stunningly beautiful voice this lady. I wondered where she had gone. It turns out she was having the most horrific time of her life. She’s bravely speaking now about her trauma and I can only applaud her courage and pray she keeps staying strong and heals completely.”
Guardian journalist Hannah Jane Parkinson tweeted: “I despise that there are people in this world who do such inexplicable, evil things. Who can so cavalierly destroy, or attempt to destroy, lives.
“Duffy: be so utterly proud of yourself. You have everyone’s support and admiration.”
And writer Suzanne Moore said: “My god the post from Duffy is heart shattering . All love to her. And let us all be gentle as she asks.”
