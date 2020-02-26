Now, Duffy has released a statement explaining why we haven’t seen her over the last decade – and it’s a truly brave read about what was an awful series of events.

In her Instagram post, Duffy says she was “raped and drugged and held captive over some days”. She goes on to describe the long recovery process from this trauma, before detailing “the thousands and thousands of days committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again”. She then confirms: “The sun does now shine”.