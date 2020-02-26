People

Duffy’s statement is incredibly brave, and fans want her to know the power of it

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Duffy Instagram post.

Singer Duffy has released a statement on how she was “raped, drugged and kept captive”. The supportive reponse she has received proves just how brave and powerful her decision to open up about her trauma is.

Duffy is the Grammy Award-winning singer behind 2008’s best-selling album Rockferry, which featured hit songs Warwick Avenue and Mercy. The following year, she went on to pick up three Brit Awards, including Best British Female and Best British Album. In 2010, Duffy released her follow-up album, Endlessly. But then, despite all this fresh success, it seemed like the singer just… disappeared.

You may also like

Harvey Weinstein: “The guilty verdict is huge – but will his punishment fit his crimes?”

Now, Duffy has released a statement explaining why we haven’t seen her over the last decade – and it’s a truly brave read about what was an awful series of events.

In her Instagram post, Duffy says she was “raped and drugged and held captive over some days”. She goes on to describe the long recovery process from this trauma, before detailing “the thousands and thousands of days committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again”. She then confirms: “The sun does now shine”.

You may also like

Judges are being called out for dismissing rape claims in a powerful letter

Explaining why she is choosing to open up about this now, Duffy continues: “I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken?”

Read Duffy’s full Instagram post below

She will be giving a full interview in the coming weeks and has asked fans for their respect and support. But the response has proved just how much respect, support and love there is for Duffy. 

Writer Roxane Gay tweeted: “My goodness. I too always wondered where Duffy went. This is so sad. But I am glad she is doing well!”

Journalist Amy O’Connor added: “This is so shocking and gut-wrenching to read, but I am very glad that the sun now shines for Duffy again.”

One fan shared: “Duffy, stunningly beautiful voice this lady. I wondered where she had gone. It turns out she was having the most horrific time of her life. She’s bravely speaking now about her trauma and I can only applaud her courage and pray she keeps staying strong and heals completely.”

Guardian journalist Hannah Jane Parkinson tweeted: “I despise that there are people in this world who do such inexplicable, evil things. Who can so cavalierly destroy, or attempt to destroy, lives.

“Duffy: be so utterly proud of yourself. You have everyone’s support and admiration.”

And writer Suzanne Moore said: “My god the post from Duffy is heart shattering . All love to her. And let us all be gentle as she asks.”

You may also like

6 rape survivors share their powerful stories

If you, or anyone you know, needs help and support, you can call the Rape Crisis national helpline on 0808 802 9999 (open 12pm - 2.30pm and 7pm - 9.30pm daily). You can also find your nearest centre here or visit the website for more information here.

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

It’s scary to call out powerful men by name. Taylor Swift deserves praise for doing so

Taylor Swift just called Scooter Braun out by name at the Billboard Awards – here’s exactly why that is so important.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Lily Allen has a frank message for “controlling, belittling” men in the music industry

She has spoken in support of Kate Nash and Taylor Swift.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Adele on the loneliness of fame and getting over her ex

“I can finally let him know I’m over it.” Adele on the loneliness of fame and moving on from her ex

Posted by
Harriet Hall
Published
People

"The huge problem with men's silence on sexual abuse at the Golden Globes"

Not a single man mentioned #MeToo or Time’s Up in his acceptance speech

Posted by
Emily Reynolds
Published
People

Harvey Weinstein faces charges in LA after guilty verdict in New York

Everything we know so far about the criminal charges in California.

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published
Stylist Daily