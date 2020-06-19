Duffy shares new single on Instagram for “the better days to come”

In an online statement, Duffy explained the long hiatus to fans, sharing distressing details about being “raped, drugged and kept captive” for period during that time. Although it was a truly distressing read, it was also an essential one: the singer was praised by campaigners and trauma experts for inspiring other victims to come forward and informing potential jury members about the impact of trauma.

But after “thousands and thousands of days committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again,” she says, “the sun does now shine”. Although Duffy will likely always carry this trauma, she has since continued to share messages of hope throughout the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.