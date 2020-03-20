Duffy shares new music with people in isolation – and it’s something beautiful

Last month, Duffy shared a brave personal statement that shocked fans. She revealed that, at some point over the last decade, she had been “raped, drugged and kept captive over some days”.

This awful and traumatic experience is the reason why the singer seemed to disappear from the public eye in 2010.

In the statement, Duffy went on to explain that after “thousands and thousands of days committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again” she feels “the sun does now shine”.