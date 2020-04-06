The details of Duffy’s rape ordeal are horrifying, but we mustn’t ignore them

warning: this article contains distressing content which may prove triggering for some.

As we all struggle to deal with the emotional upheaval of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, many of us have made a conscious effort to stop engaging with bad news. And, while there’s no denying that the 24/7 news cycle can negatively impact our wellbeing, it’s still important to engage with those stories which we deem as upsetting.

Take, for instance, the fact that Duffy has shared further horrifying details about being “raped, drugged and kept captive”.

Writing on her website duffywords.com, the Grammy Award-winning singer behind 2008’s best-selling album Rockferry writes: “It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country.