As of today (13 May), the government’s new “stay alert” message has come into action in England, replacing the original “stay home” guidelines we were given back in March.

“From [today], we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise,” Boris Johnson has explained. “You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household.”

Similarly, the government’s previous stance was that people should only go to work “if they must,” Johnson said. “We now need to stress that anyone who can’t work from home, for instance, those in construction or manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work.”