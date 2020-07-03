Duffy criticises Netflix’s 365 Days film for “glamourising rape” in a powerful open letter

Warning: this article discusses issues of sexual assault which may prove triggering for some.



Earlier this year, Grammy-winning artist Duffy released a statement about being “raped, drugged and kept captive” during her hiatus from the music scene. The singer was praised by campaigners and trauma experts for inspiring other victims to come forward and informing potential jury members about the impact of trauma.

Sharing difficult details on such a big platform was clearly powerful, and Duffy has continued to be honest and vocal about an issue that still affects so many victims. Now, the singer has reflected on her experience again in an open letter to Netflix to call out a new film that “glamourises rape”.