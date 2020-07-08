Candy is going to be a must-watch for true crime addicts.

Elisabeth Moss has a bevy of awards under her belt, thanks to her outstanding performances in Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale, Top of The Lake, and The Invisible Man. Now, the actor has confirmed that she’s stepping into the shadowy world of true crime via her latest TV project – in which she will employ all of her talents to bring a notorious killer to life on our screens. That’s right: Moss has signed on to star in Candy, an upcoming series based on the true story of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore.

What’s the plot of Candy? In 1980 Texas, Candy Montgomery is the suburban housewife who seemingly has it all – a happy marriage with a well-paid husband, a loving son and daughter, a nice house in a good street.

So why on earth did she decide to murder Betty Gore, her good friend from church, with an axe? What has Elisabeth Moss said about her role in Candy? Speaking about her role in Candy with Variety, Elisabeth Moss explained: “I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin [Veith] again after Mad Men for even longer, so when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?’” “Adding the opportunity to work with Nick [Antosca] after his incredible work on The Act was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top… “I believe [this show] is truly going to be like no other we’ve done and will be a role like none I’ve ever played.”

Candy: Elisabeth Moss has said she has "been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now".

So, why did Candy Montgomery kill Betty Gore? On 13 June 1980, Betty Gore was found dead in the laundry room of her home at 410 Dogwood Drive. She had been hacked to death by someone wielding an axe an estimated 41 times. As news of Candy Montgomery’s affair with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore, became known, the housewife was charged with murder. She claimed self-defense, telling jurors that Betty had pledged to kill her over the affair. That Betty had struck her twice with the axe. That, somehow, she wrested the weapon away from the other woman. That, when Betty refused to let her go, she felt forced to defend herself with deadly force. As per The Dallas Morning News on 30 October 1980, Candy told the jury that she fell into a “dreamlike state” and didn’t know she was striking Betty repeatedly. “I hit her, I hit her, I hit her and I hit her,” Candy is quoted as saying. “I kept hitting her and hitting her. I stood back and looked at myself and I was covered in blood.”

What happened to Candy Montgomery? Jurors deliberated less than three and a half hours before finding Candy ‘not guilty’ of murder, instead ruling that she acted in self-defence. As reported by UPI, Candy was rushed from the courtroom under guard as those watching the trial took up the cry of, “Murderer! Murderer!” “As far as I’m concerned, justice will be served. She has to live with it,” said Betty’s father, Bob Pomeroy. “I wouldn’t say I was happy with the verdict. We don’t know what happened and we never will know what happened.” Candy went on to move to Atlanta. When will Candy be available to watch on TV? Filming has yet to begin on the project. However, we will bring you release dates and a trailer just as soon as we have them.

