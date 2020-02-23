Elisabeth Moss reveals the surprising reason why filming The Handmaid’s Tale has helped her mental health
- Lauren Geall
Despite all the darkness and devastation that comes with filming her role in The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss says that playing June has actually been good for her mental health.
The world is just a little bit obsessed with Elisabeth Moss right now.
It’s no secret that The Handmaid’s Tale actor is absolutely smashing it at the moment – as she heads off to Toronto to film the fourth season of the dystopian hit, her new film The Invisible Man is being met with rave reviews from critics for its exploration of gaslighting and emotional abuse.
With all of these serious, hard-hitting roles under her belt, it wouldn’t be surprising if Moss’ work has taken its toll on her mental health. But, as it turns out, it’s had quite the opposite effect.
Speaking in a new interview for the Observer New Review, Moss revealed that playing June in The Handmaid’s Tale doesn’t just not take a toll on her mental health – it helps it.
“It’s been a great place for me to exorcise my emotions, honestly,” she says of her time filming The Handmaid’s Tale. “Playing June has inspired me to be a stronger woman and advocate for issues I think are important.
“It hasn’t taken a toll, it’s helped me – in the same way that I hope it’s helped our viewers.”
Continuing on the subject of the show’s widespread impact, Moss reflected on how her character’s costume – the red cape and bonnet worn by the handmaids in Gilead – has become a symbol of protest for women all over the world.
“It’s become a symbol of something so much bigger than the TV show,” Moss explains. “I feel proud when I put it on. June might wear a cape sometimes but she’s not a superhero. She doesn’t have any special skills except following her heart and refusing to give up.”
While playing June doesn’t take the toll on Moss’ mental health that we would expect, there are some times when filming a particularly harrowing rape scene for the series does leave a (little) mark – and that’s when the actor turns to Taylor Swift.
In a previous interview with Vulture, Moss revealed her love for the singer – and admitted that she listens to Swift’s music to counteract the darkness of the dystopian series.
“I feel like I’ve been on a journey with her,” she explained. “I’ve had break-ups at the same time as her, found people at the same time as her. I would die to be in her squad.”
Honestly? It’s no surprise that the world continues to fall more and more in love with Moss – and we can’t wait to see what she does as The Handmaid’s Tale resumes filming for its fourth series.
