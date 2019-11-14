Elisabeth Moss just got real about her surprising self-care routine on The Handmaid’s Tale

“I feel like I’ve been on a journey with her,” Moss explained to Vulture. “I’ve had break-ups at the same time as her, found people at the same time as her. I would die to be in her squad.” (Moss? In the Swift squad? Going down that inflatable pool slide in a Stars and Stripes swimsuit at Swift’s Fourth of July party? You absolutely love to see it.)

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Moss loves Swift so much: the pair have a lot in common. Both adore their cats (Moss has two). Both love romantic comedies (Moss admits she has seen When Harry Met Sally “one zillion” times). Both are fascinated with the lives of other celebrities. “Tell me everything,” Moss asked the Vulture journalist, on the subject of Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding. “Who did she marry? How long have they been together?”

No wonder, then, that Moss feels drawn to Swift’s particularly fizzy and ebullient brand of pop when she’s in need of a mood boost. Which, admittedly, is quite a lot of the time on the set of The Handmaid’s Tale.