Elisabeth Moss had no idea she’s engaged to Tom Cruise

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, Moss says: “I was confused and got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t you tell me?’ And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it ‘cause obviously they knew it wasn’t true.”

Things came to a head, though, when tabloids shared photos of a woman they claimed to be Moss walking hand-in-hand with Cruise.

“I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines, and I was like, ‘I’ve never had that haircut’” recalls Moss.

“Like, it was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, ‘I’ve never styled my hair like that.’ It’s clearly not me.”

Watch the interview for yourself below: