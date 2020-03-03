Elisabeth Moss had no idea she’s engaged to Tom Cruise
- Kayleigh Dray
Yes, Elisabeth Moss has seen the headlines about her and Tom Cruise’s impending marriage – and she’s every bit as surprised as we are.
In recent years, several tabloids have claimed to have the inside scoop on Elisabeth Moss and Tom Cruise’s “romance”. One particularly ballsy celebrity news outlet even claimed that the duo – both practicing Scientologists – have decided to tie the knot.
All of this, however, is news to Moss.
Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, Moss says: “I was confused and got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t you tell me?’ And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it ‘cause obviously they knew it wasn’t true.”
Things came to a head, though, when tabloids shared photos of a woman they claimed to be Moss walking hand-in-hand with Cruise.
“I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines, and I was like, ‘I’ve never had that haircut’” recalls Moss.
“Like, it was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, ‘I’ve never styled my hair like that.’ It’s clearly not me.”
Watch the interview for yourself below:
Of course, Moss’ Invisible Man co-star Aldis Hodge was there to put a positive spin on things, telling Moss what when people are “making up who you’re marrying” is “when you know you’ve made it”.
“I’ll take that!” she replied.
Naturally, Moss isn’t the first to shut down baseless rumours, and we doubt she will be the last. Indeed, when you’re a woman in the public eye, you quickly get used to seeing ridiculous stories about yourself in the tabloids.
Jennifer Aniston, Amy Schumer, Holly Willoughby and Eva Longoria have repeatedly been forced to deny fake pregnancy reports. Fearne Cotton, Sarah Jessica Parker and co have shut down divorce rumours left, right and centre.
And don’t even get us started on all the women who have had to deny baseless plastic surgery claims.
Moss has been a Scientologist since childhood, after being raised by parents who practised the controversial faith.
However, she rarely speaks about her religious beliefs – which isn’t particularly surprising, considering tabloids have used the merest whisper of Scientology to link her romantically to Cruise.
“It is weird for me to be put in the position where I am like, ‘No, I can’t. I don’t really want to talk about this,’” Moss told The Guardian in 2015.
“You feel kind of like, I am a nice person who likes to talk about stuff,” she said. “I also get the curiosity. I get the fascination. I become fascinated with things that are none of my business as well. I am just fascinated when someone breaks up with somebody. I want to know all about it. I am very interested in what people are wearing, and all of that kind of thing…
“But you have a right to your privacy.”
Images: Hulu/Getty