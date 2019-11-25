Elizabeth Banks has a message for anyone who feels “judged” for having children via a surrogate

We might be making progress when it comes to traditional stigmas surrounding women’s bodies and reproductive issues – but the truth is, we still have a long way to go. Case in point: women being made to feel guilty about using surrogates.

Elizabeth Banks and her husband, sportswriter and film producer Max Handelman have two sons, Magnus, 7, and Felix, 8. Both boys were born via surrogate as Banks is unable to carry babies due to a condition which she describes as “broken belly”.

“I have been very fortunate in life both professionally and personally,” Banks revealed in a blog post when she announced Felix’s birth in 2011.

“The one true hurdle I’ve faced in life is that I have a broken belly. After years of trying to get pregnant, exploring the range of fertility treatments, all unsuccessful, our journey led us to gestational surrogacy.”