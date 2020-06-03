How To Fail’s Elizabeth Day: what she loves right now, from new novels to luxurious pyjamas

“It does feel strange, in an incredibly wonderful way,” Day tells Stylist of the podcast’s success. “When I launched the podcast, I genuinely had no expectation for it. It came out of a crisis in my own life, and therefore it was a very personal journey. To see the reaction was just a beautiful gift for me, because it made me feel less alone. It really has changed my life.”

Perhaps because of its subject matter, Elizabeth Day never expected her podcast How To Fail to be a huge hit. But the show, in which the journalist and author invites notable people to discuss their biggest disappointments and disasters, has become a bona fide phenomenon. Now in its eighth season – the first episode, featuring musician and fellow podcaster Jessie Ware , dropped on 3 June – it regularly tops the iTunes charts, and has made Day a household name among millennial women.

Beyond saying that it’s “jam-packed full of strong, wise women”, Day is reticent to reveal who else will be appearing on the podcast this season: “I keep it secret so it’s a nice surprise on a Wednesday morning.” She can, however, talk about her new book Failosophy: A Handbook For When Things Go Wrong, publishing with 4th Estate in October, which blends lessons on failure from her own life with insights from her podcast guests, listeners and readers.

“I really wanted to give voice to a diverse range of opinion and philosophies,” Day says. “I’m so aware that I speak from a position of such extreme privilege, being a white middle class woman. Certain people are allowed to fail and they’re given space to fail, and other people aren’t. [Failosophy] has brought together all of the profound wisdom of my many guests, and many people who have challenged me to think about failure differently, so I’m really glad I got a chance to do that.”

But failure isn’t all Day thinks about. She’s also a film, history and literature fan, and has strong opinions on fashion (during lockdown she’s been living in Lululemon leggings – “expensive, but so worth it” – and Rixo dresses, for “when I want to feel like I’m making the most of the day”). Below, she shares more of her current obsessions with Stylist.