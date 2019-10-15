The brilliant author of How To Fail: Everything I’ve Learned From Things Going Wrong Elizabeth Day will be joining us on our Stylist Live LUXE stage this year to talk all things How To Fail. These are just five of the reasons we love her.

Like the rest of the world, we’re obsessed with Elizabeth Day. The prolific author, journalist and podcaster has revolutionised the way we see failure, transforming it from a scary, avoid-at-all-costs end-of-the-world scenario to a situation we can learn from, grow with and ultimately succeed because of. Alongside her hugely popular podcast How To Fail with Elizabeth Day, her memoir How To Fail: Everything I’ve Learned From Things Going Wrong is arguably one of the books of 2019. Alongside all this recent success, Day has also had her fourth best-selling novel, The Party, optioned for TV, been nominated for the British Podcast Awards and happens to be mates with Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

If you can’t get enough of Day’s selection of books, journalism and podcasts, we’ve got some good news for you: she’s coming to Stylist Live Luxe on Friday 8 November and will be talking all things How To Fail. Here are five reasons why we love Elizabeth Day, just to remind you why she’s so incredible.

1. She is a wonderfully talented author

Her book How To Fail: Everything I’ve Learned From Things Going Wrong is a beautiful and deeply honest read and almost cathartic analysis of her life. Elizabeth opens herself up about all sorts of personal topics giving us an insight into her own personal psyche, making it seriously worth a read.

How To Fail by Elizabeth Day

2. She is an accomplished and award-winning journalist

After graduation, Elizabeth worked for the Evening Standard on the Londoners’ Diary for a year before becoming a news reporter on The Sunday Telegraph. Whilst working there she won the Young Journalist of the Year Award at the British Press Awards in 2004, there after writing for Elle and The Mail on Sunday. From 2007 to 2016 Elizabeth was a feature writer for The Observer.

3. We admire Elizabeth’s hard work and determination

Elizabeth’s book reveals her own failures and just how she was able to overcome them. Her honesty and exposure of these, some of which are very personal, help us feel comfortable and enables us to be reflective of our own.

4. She encourages failure (Well, sort of…)

Her podcast How To Fail with Elizabeth Day is definitely worth a listen, and features the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emeli Sandé, Dame Kelly Holmes and Jess Phillips. The premise is powerful: that we must embrace our failures and learn from them to succeed.

5. She doesn’t hold back, and her honesty is refreshing

Elizabeth’s not afraid to highlight the social injustices and taboos that women commonly face on social media, so it’s seriously worth giving her a follow.

