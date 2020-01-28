Elizabeth Warren’s message to her 18-year-old self is a reminder that the future is unwritten

You might be surprised to know that, at 18, Elizabeth Warren – the woman with a plan – didn’t have one.

Now, she says if she could tell her younger self anything, it would be this: “Hang in there, kiddo, we got a long going on over the next few years.” An understatement, maybe, considering how far the presidential hopeful has come.

At 18, Warren was struggling to stay in school and was just a few months away from getting married and dropping out.